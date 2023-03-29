Critical Review: Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) versus Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.18 -$930,000.00 $0.14 43.36 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

