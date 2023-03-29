Financial Survey: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.18 -$930,000.00 $0.14 43.36

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

