Volcon (VLCN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Volcon to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.99 Volcon Competitors $369.98 billion $2.45 billion 10.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volcon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 845 2222 3045 137 2.40

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.09%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Summary

Volcon peers beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

