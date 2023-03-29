Financial Analysis: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -1,104.34% -18.84% -16.91% Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Rafael and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $410,000.00 96.05 -$124.66 million ($0.59) -2.75 Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 0.99 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Rafael on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

