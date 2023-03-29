iSpecimen (ISPC) versus The Competition Critical Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iSpecimen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s peers have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.15 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $84.33 million -9.39

Profitability

iSpecimen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares iSpecimen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -245.36% -12.10% -7.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSpecimen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 47 711 1284 27 2.62

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 473.31%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iSpecimen peers beat iSpecimen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

