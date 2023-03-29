American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.
About American Lithium Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.