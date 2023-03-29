American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in March

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

