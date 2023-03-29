Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,400 shares, an increase of 1,711.1% from the February 28th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,404.0 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

CFTLF stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

