Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Cavitation Technologies
