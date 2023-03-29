Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVAT stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.