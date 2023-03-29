AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 1,540.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.