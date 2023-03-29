Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 2,300.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.