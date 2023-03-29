Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Rises By 2,300.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
