Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 1,700.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.28.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.