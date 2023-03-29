iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 2,474.0% in March

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 2,474.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
