iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 2,474.0% in March

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 2,474.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

