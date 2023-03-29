Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 2,806 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

