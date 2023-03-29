Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 42,200 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 42,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$11,394.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$92.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

