IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $953,700.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

