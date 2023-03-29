Howard G. Roberts Purchases 800 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $12,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at $26,801.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

