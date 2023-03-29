Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 21,954 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $50,355,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

