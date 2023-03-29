Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,789,529 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

