Contrasting Bakkt (BKKT) & The Competition

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bakkt to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1905 12683 26340 605 2.62

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 67.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$577.40 million -0.19 Bakkt Competitors $1.89 billion $231.40 million 7.69

Bakkt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 68.56% 61.27% Bakkt Competitors -59.60% -99.65% -10.11%

Summary

Bakkt peers beat Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.