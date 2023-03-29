Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) versus PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Head to Head Comparison

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $41.87 million 6.36 -$85.47 million ($1.59) -3.11 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($1.01) -5.79

Profitability

PDS Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -204.16% -45.46% -40.40% PDS Biotechnology N/A -51.55% -43.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cara Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.13%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 187.18%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats PDS Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded by Frank K. Bedu-Addo on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

