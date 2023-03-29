Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$4.44

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

