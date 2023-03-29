Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

