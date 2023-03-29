Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
