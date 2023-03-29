Towerview Llc Purchases 11,329 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.65.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 707.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tejon Ranch

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

