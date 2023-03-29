Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of VC opened at $156.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

