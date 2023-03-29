Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

