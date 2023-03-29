Laird Landmann Sells 41,014 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 474,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00.

Shares of TSI opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

