Insider Selling: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells 50,764 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 50,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.66), for a total value of A$126,656.18 ($84,437.45).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens 108,430 shares of Waypoint REIT stock.
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.
Waypoint REIT Increases Dividend
About Waypoint REIT
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
See Also
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.