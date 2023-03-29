Marcio Souza Acquires 35,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.24. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

