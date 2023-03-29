Nant Capital, Llc Acquires 426,374 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 426,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,438,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,987.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Heliogen Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE HLGN opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

