Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75.

On Monday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

