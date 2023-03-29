James A. Burke Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is -24.61%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

