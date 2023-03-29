James A. Burke Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of VST stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
