Birchview Capital, Lp Acquires 110,000 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 10,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.
Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
