Birchview Capital, Lp Acquires 110,000 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Birchview Capital, Lp purchased 10,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

