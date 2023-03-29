Geoffrey McDermott Sells 2,912,534 Shares of Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML) Stock

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX:NML – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey McDermott sold 2,912,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$87,376.02 ($58,250.68).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Navarre Minerals Limited explores for develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc, as well as volcanic massive sulphide deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Stawell Corridor gold project located near Victoria; and Mt Carlton project, which covers an area of 815 square kilometers situated near Townsville, Queensland.

