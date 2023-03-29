Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,215,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.