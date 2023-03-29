William Wesemann Acquires 20,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $308.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.