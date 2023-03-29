William Wesemann Acquires 20,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LivePerson Price Performance
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $308.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $26.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
