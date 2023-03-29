Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.