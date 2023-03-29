Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing Acquires 2,000 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of EVA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enviva

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enviva by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

