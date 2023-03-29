Gage R. Johnson Acquires 4,500 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) SVP Gage R. Johnson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $17,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $937.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

