Gage R. Johnson Acquires 4,500 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) SVP Gage R. Johnson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $17,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $937.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.