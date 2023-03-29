Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Dean J. Mitchell Buys 50,000 Shares

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 5.4 %

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.24. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

