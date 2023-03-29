Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Tom Sharma Sells 13,243 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

