Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 3,114 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $66,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,018,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,601,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEGH stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

