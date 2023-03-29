David Drutz Acquires 9,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 362,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

