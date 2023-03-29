David Drutz Acquires 9,000 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The business had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 362,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.