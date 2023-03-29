Insider Buying: DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.