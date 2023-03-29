Insider Buying: DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
