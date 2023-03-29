Juho Parkkinen Sells 553 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $14,283.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,594.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.
C3.ai Stock Performance
Shares of AI opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.