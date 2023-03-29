Juho Parkkinen Sells 553 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $14,283.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,594.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $5,942.70.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

