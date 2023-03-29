Nicole Hollows Purchases 9,272 Shares of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows bought 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,630.56 ($18,420.37).

Qube Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

Qube Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

