G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 3.1 %
WILC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.72. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.48.
G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G. Willi-Food International (WILC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.