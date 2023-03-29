G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 3.1 %

WILC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.72. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

