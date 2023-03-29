Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

