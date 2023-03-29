Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Down 53.0% in March

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

