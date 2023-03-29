SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCWorx Price Performance

Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

