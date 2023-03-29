SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SCWorx Price Performance
Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
SCWorx Company Profile
