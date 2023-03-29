WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 45.6 %

Shares of WISA opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.07. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About WiSA Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

